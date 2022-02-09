THE ELLWOOD CITY AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY will have its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the History Center, 310 Fifth St.
The guest speaker for the evening will be Lincoln High School teacher David Gaibis.
An Ellwood City native, Gaibis attended the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary School and Lincoln High School. He graduated from Penn State University in 1977 and Slippery Rock University in 2004. He is a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish in Ellwood City and lives in Beaver Falls.
Gaibis worked in various capacities in the metals industry for many years, residing in Iowa, Texas, Alabama and Florida. In 2002, he enrolled at SRU to obtain a degree in education and began teaching American government at his alma mater in 2004.
He is the sponsor of the senior high student council, which sponsors the Christmas semi-formal, the Halloween dance, and many charitable causes.
He has been taking his advanced placement government students to Philadelphia for 10 years to hear oral arguments at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be available and door prizes awarded.
