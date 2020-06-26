Cleaning business plows through pandemic

While some businesses struggled through the red and yellow phases of COVID-19 restrictions, Desmond Wright and Jessica Ferchaw were cleaning up.
Literally.
The husband-and-wife team owns and operates the newly organized RJO Cleaners, LLC, working out of their Park Avenue home. They focus primarily on commercial cleaning.
“We were afraid of that (the coronavirus) a little,” Ferchaw said, “but not so much, because people still needed cleaning. We were essential. We really didn’t take much of a hit.”
Erie native Wright said he had been running the business as the sole proprietor for the last couple of years, but that he and Ferchaw just established it as an LLC in 2020.
“I’ve been cleaning, though, for the past 11 years,” Wright said. “I grew up doing this. My grandfather owned a cleaning company back in Erie. I’m third generation.
Ferchaw earned a degree in psychology at Slippery Rock University and has more than 10 years experience in customer service. Wright said he met her at Slippery Rock “and I just never went back home.”
RJO specializes in commercial cleaning, construction cleaning, refurbishing of tile and ceramic floors, stripping and waxing floors, as well as deep cleaning, sanitizing and disinfection services related to the current pandemic. It serves the greater New Castle and Lawrence County areas and provides free estimates.
For more information, visit their pages on Facebook and Instagram, or contact RJO Cleaners by telephone at (724) 421-7856 or by e-mail at rjocleanersllc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.