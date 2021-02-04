The Institute for Learning in Retirement is again offering classes for lifelong learners interested in expanding their knowledge on a variety of subjects from local history to health and financial planning to film appreciation.
After 20 years of holding in-person classes, the institute held a “virtual” fall semester due to COVID-19 this past fall. Students were trained and assisted in learning the Zoom platform in order to attend classes online via desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Another virtual semester is set to begin in March. The institute will be offering both online classes and limited outings closely observing CDC Guidelines.
The institute is a nonprofit organization of members. Professionals, hobbyists, and others with expert knowledge teach the institute classes. The atmosphere is fun, relaxed, and enrichment-oriented.
A “Regular” Membership of unlimited classes for the 2021 spring semester – March through May – costs only $70. A “dual” (two-member) household can enroll for $100. Those who want to join as “basic” Members can pay $25 for three classes. The sessions are recorded, and members can access the recordings for later or repeat viewing. A “guest” can pay $15 to enroll in a single class but cannot view a recording. Memberships may be upgraded at any point in the semester.
Among the 50 class offerings this spring are the “The Great Kate: Katherine Hepburn in Life & Legend;” “Bears in the Backyard;” “Pilgrimage to Scotland;” “Archaeology: Overview of Prehistoric North America;” and “Operation Bodyguard: Lies That Helped the Allies Outsmart the Germans.”
Some classes have a local twist, such as “Route 8: Highway to History”; “Zelienople: The Early Days” which has an associated outing; and “Alameda Park: Butler’s Disneyland.” Other classes offer tips in daily living: “Downsizing for Seniors;” “The Art of Long-Term Care Planning;” “The Financial Journey of Women;” “Dig into Deeds: Finding Your Ancestors with Land Records;” and “Revisiting Recycling: The State of Recycling after the Covid-19 Crash.”
Additionally, the institute is excited to be part of the AARP pilot program to offer their Driver Safety classes online. These are certified to offer insurance discounts. See the catalog online for important details and deadlines.
Trips, tours, and outings that had to be canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 will be reintroduced on a limited basis. Outings are limited to 10 people and will follow strict social distance and mask guidelines. There will be active outdoor opportunities, such as “Biking at Moraine Park,” weekly “Wednesday Walks” at area parks, “Intro to Sailing” and more.
On Feb. 1, the institute’s Spring 2021 catalog of classes and registration information will be available on the institute website at www.ILRetirement.org. Registration for all members and guests begins as early as Feb. 8 and continues on a rolling basis throughout the semester. Classes begin March 8 and run through May 28 with some continuing into the summer.
For more information, contact the institute office by email at info@ilretirement.org.
