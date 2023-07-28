The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) is again offering classes for learners of almost all ages. Registration is now open for those who want to learn anything from local history to travel to religion to health and finance.
Now in its 22nd year, the ILR offers classes both online and in-person. Participants will be able to access live “virtual” classes wherever they have an internet connection. In-person classes will be held in the ILR classroom at 165 Elm St. in Slippery Rock.
The ILR is a non-profit organization of members. Professionals, hobbyists and others with expert knowledge teach the ILR classes. The atmosphere is fun, relaxed and enrichment-oriented. Instructors teach what they know, love and want to share with others.
For the 2023 fall semester, which runs from September through November, check the web site for the different kinds of memberships and their varying costs. Memberships are designed to give each member a chance to tailor their interests to their budget.
Among the more than 50 class offerings this fall are the “The First Amendment’s Clauses,” “Book Club,” “C.S. Lewis and His World,” “Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night,” “The Mississippi Delta Adventure” and “Pennsylvania Indian Paths to Highways.”
There will also be trips and outings, such as “Amish: Simple Life Amish Tour,” “A Visit to Rodef Shalom Biblical Gardens,” “Moraine: Fall Foliage Hike,” “Opera: The Barber of Seville” and “Winery: Long Run Winery Tour and Tasting.”
The ILR fall 2023 catalog of classes and registration information is now on the ILR website at www.ILRetirement.org. Registration for all members and guests is currently underway and continues on a rolling basis throughout the semester. Classes begin Sept. 6 and run through Nov. 21.
An open House is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Fowler Building on the Slippery Rock University campus.
For more information, contact the ILR office by email at info@ilretirement.org.
