Registration is underway for the spring semester at the Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) at Slippery Rock University.
The ILR is offering a wide variety of classes and day trips for anyone interested in expanding their knowledge or looking for opportunities to meet new people and visit new places.
Most classes meet in Slippery Rock. There are no books or tests. Some classes and trips are open to all while others are limited to members who have paid a nominal fee. Members also receive discounts on day trips and special events. Although participants do not need to be retired, most members are.
Among the offerings are: Women Who Helped Win World War II, travel in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, John Wilkes Booth, the West Pittsburg Swamp Killings and art inspired by New York City. Some classes have a local twist such as the history of Grove City College or looking at Moraine State Park as it turns 50.
Other classes develop new skills such as Beginning Genealogy, Stamp Collecting and Acting Scenes for Seniors.
Still others offer tips in daily living including Caregiving Joys and Challenges, Common Medical Problems in Cats and Dogs, Guaranteed Income in Retirement, Preparing for Medical Imaging and Food for Healthy Aging.
The ILR day trips planned for this spring include visits to a local alpaca farm, the police K9 training facility, the Ida Tarbell House in Titusville and the National Packard Museum.
Individuals can request a print catalog for the spring semester by contacting the ILR at info@ilretirement.org or by calling (724) 738-1604. The catalog is also available online at www.ilretirement.org.
