The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) is again offering classes for lifelong learners interested in expanding their knowledge on a variety of subjects from local history to health and financial planning to outdoor excursions.
Now in its 21st year, the ILR is offering classes both online and in person. Participants will be able to access live “virtual” classes wherever they have an internet connection. Other classes will be held in the ILR classroom at 165 Elm St. in Slippery Rock.
The ILR is a nonprofit organization of members. Professionals, hobbyists and others with expert knowledge teach the ILR classes. The atmosphere is fun, relaxed and enrichment-oriented.
For the 2021 fall semester — September through November — a “regular” membership costs only $70. Those who want to join as “Zoom only” members can do so for $50. A “basic” member can pay $25 for any combination of three classes or trips.
The Zoom sessions are recorded, and “regular” and “Zoom only” members can access the recordings for later or repeat viewing. A guest can pay $15 to enroll in a single class or outing. Memberships may be upgraded and classes or trips may be added at any point in the semester.
Among the more than 50 class offerings this fall are the “The Great Kate: Katherine Hepburn in Life & Legend;” “One Room Schools in Butler County;” “Ireland;” “Preston Park History;” “Christianity and Miracles;” “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial;” “The Rise and Fall of the Steel Industry;” “Introduction to Medical Marijuana;” and “Faces & Places of the Civil War in Butler County.”
There will also be trips and outings, such as “Biking on the Sandy Creek Trail;” picnics at Volant Dam; a McConnells Mill gristmill tour; and a tour of the Butler County Airport.
The ILR fall 2021 catalog of classes and registration information is now on the ILR website at www.ILRetirement.org.
Registration for all members and guests is underway and continues on a rolling basis throughout the semester. Classes begin Sept. 7 and run through Nov. 18.
For more information, contact the ILR office by email at info@ilretirement.org.
