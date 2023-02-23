The Polish Americans of Lawrence County are hosting a class in egg decorating and palm cross making from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 11 at the New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North Street.
Cost is $10 per person. Reservations are limited. For reservations, contact Reggie Bridges at (724) 971-6384. Deadline for reservations is March 9. No children under the age of 15 permitted.
