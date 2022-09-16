The Lawrence County Historical Society will host an in-depth discussion about the life and experiences of a local Civil War soldier, led by Cynthia Friend Crytzer, author of “A Civil War Husband.” A book signing will follow the presentation, which is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Clavelli Mansion, 408 N. Jefferson St.
“A Civil War Husband” provides an account of life as a Civil War soldier through the letters of Thomas D. Nelson, a Union soldier and member of the 100th Pennsylvania Infantry Regiment, Company E, “The Roundheads.”
In his own words, Nelson details his travel with the Roundheads as they marched through Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, Kentucky and Mississippi. He describes camp life as a Union Soldier through the food they ate, people they met, impressions of the towns and surrounding countryside and much more.
Tickets are $5. Reservations are required and may be made by calling (724) 658-4022.
