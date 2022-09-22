New Castle resident Joyce Ross has released “Scattered Pieces of My Heart,” a collection of poems, essays and a short story called “The Crush” based on true life experiences.
Ross graduated from Shenango High School and Erie Business College where she majored in travel/tourism, but she has always been an aspiring poet and writer.
In her first published book, Ross says she has “opened my heart to my readers to reveal sorrow, joy, love, angst and beauty in my darkest hours. I hope my poems and stories touch the reader’s heart as they’ve touched mine.”
A former member of the New Castle Poetry Society, Ross’s poems won first and second place in two of the group’s annual poetry contests. Three of those winning poems are included in the new book: “A Single Rose,” “The Promise” and “Winter Tune.”
In addition, Ross has given poetry readings at the Beatnik Cafe sponsored by the New Castle Public Library where she is a clerical assistant to library director Andrew Henley.
“Scattered Pieces of My Heart” is available as an e-book on Kindle and as a paperback on Amazon. For more information, visit the author’s page at https://www.amazon.com/author/joyce.a.ross_2-13-59.
