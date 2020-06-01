Submissions for the second annual The Keep anthology will be accepted until July 31.
Professionals and novices are asked to submit poetry, prose, fiction, nonfiction, art and photography that include New Castle in some way, be it past, present or future.
There is no minimum word count, but pieces up to 3,000 words have a better chance of being accepted.
Artistic pieces will be printed in black and white, but participants may submit in color.
Participants submitting art, photography and poetry submissions will be paid $10.
Participants submitting prose will be paid one cent per word with a minimum of $10. Authors will receive an e-book, one print copy of the anthology and wholesale pricing for additional print copies.
Reprints, multiple submissions and simultaneous submissions will not be accepted. If a piece is rejected before the end of the deadline, participants can submit another.
Mature content will be accepted only if the editorial review board likes the piece and find the mature content is integral.
The anthology will be published by Pokeberry Publishing of New Castle.
First North American serial rights, audio and electronic rights for the downloadable version is purchased. All subsidiary rights are released upon publication.
According to the Pokeberry Exchange’s website, submissions are read as they are received. If the editorial review board doesn’t think the submission will fit the anthology, it will be rejected.
Please submit electronic files to sue@pokeberryexchange.com.
