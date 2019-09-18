The City of New Castle is looking for a donation of a live Christmas tree.
The tree needs to be 20 feet or taller and well-shaped.
The tree will be used downtown on Kennedy Square for the upcoming holiday season.
The tree is needed by Nov. 1.
A group of public works employees will cut down the tree and transport it.
Anyone interested in donating a tree should call the Public Works Department at (724) 656-3568 between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
