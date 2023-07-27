The community can help children in need head back to school in style this fall by donating school supplies to the City Rescue Mission for its annual School Supplies Drive.
Donations can be brought to the Mission’s Family Care Ministry from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, or anytime to the Men’s Ministry, at 319 S. Croton Ave. The drive runs through Aug. 31.
The School Supplies Drive is an outreach program run through the Mission’s Family Care Ministry, which provides assistance to families in need with food, personal care items and other necessities. The purpose of the School Supplies Drive is to help provide students with the tools they need to succeed.
“Youth in our community need the opportunity to succeed in their studies,” said Jack H. Lynn, the mission’s president and chief executive officer. “We want to help parents who struggle financially or are not able to purchase all of the tools and supplies for their children. That is why each year, we have the School Supplies Drive.”
A few of the most-needed school supplies include backpacks for teens, notebooks, calculators, and index cards. For a detailed list of needed supplies, please visit CityRescueMission.org/School-Supplies-Drive.
For more information about the ministries of the City Rescue Mission call (724) 652-4321 or visit CityRescueMission.org.
The City Rescue Mission is a Christian ministry that provides food, shelter, youth development and spiritual services to men, women and children in Lawrence, Beaver, Butler and Mercer counties. The City Rescue Mission is privately funded and has been in operation since 1911.
