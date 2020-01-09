Can a cup of coffee make a difference? At the City Rescue Mission it can. A cup of coffee goes a long way in making Mission guests feel warm and welcome.
To make sure everyone who walks through the doors of the City Rescue Mission has the opportunity to get warm from the cold, the Mission will be conducting its annual “Fill Our Cup” coffee drive throughout January.
During times of inclement weather, the Mission has coffee flowing all day long. To be able to keep up with the demand, the Mission’s goal is to collect 600 pounds of coffee.
Help the City Rescue Mission meet its goal by purchasing and donating coffee (any brand, regular preferred) and bringing it to the Men’s Ministry, located at 319 S. Croton Ave. in New Castle. Although the official drive only lasts throughout January, donations are appreciated through the cold winter months ahead.
Churches or groups who would like to participate in the drive are encouraged to do so. For promotional information, such as box posters or flyers, visit cityrescuemission.org/coffee-drive. For more information about the ministries of the City Rescue Mission call (724) 652-4321 or visit CityRescueMission.org.
