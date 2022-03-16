The City Rescue Mission is inviting the public to tour its newly renovated facilities.
It has schedule an open house at its 319 S. Croton Ave. location from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m and 4 to 6 p.m. May 6, as well as 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7.
In addition to a tour, visitors will be able to enjoy a meal and meet the people whose lives have been impacted by the Mission’s ministries.
At the Croton Avenue location, guests can tour the Men’s Ministry emergency homeless shelter and Recovery Program dorm, the Community Feeding Program kitchen and dining hall, and the Family Care Ministry that provides food and other assistance to families. Tours to the Sankey Center, the Mission’s youth facility, and Hope Place, the Women’s Ministry shelter for homeless women and women with children, will depart from Croton Avenue at 5 p.m. May 6 and 11:15 a.m. May 7.
“Many times when I speak to people in the community, they say, ‘I had no idea you did that at the Mission.’ That is why I encourage everyone to visit us at our open house and see firsthand how each of the Mission’s ministries meets the physical and spiritual needs of the people we serve,” said Jack Lynn, executive director.
Those who attend the open house will have an opportunity to hear from Mission guests how donors, volunteers and staff are providing the resources and guidance they need to transform their lives, regain their independence and return to a positive place in our community.
