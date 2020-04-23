City Rescue Mission donations will be matched

Donations to the City Rescue Mission now through May 31 will be matched by a group of donors, up to $65,000.
During this time of crisis, the Mission has seen an influx in the number of homeless and hungry people in need of assistance. The funds raised during the Matching Gift Challenge have always helped to sustain the Mission’s essential services throughout the summer months.
“Donations typically decrease during the summer. Unfortunately, our hurting neighbors continue to struggle with making ends meet even when the weather is warm. That is why the Matching Gift Challenge comes at a perfect time. It assists with the Mission’s commitment to serve people in need year round and especially in a time of crisis when they are most vulnerable,” said Kevin Green, Chief Executive Officer.
To make a gift to the City Rescue Mission and have it doubled through the $65,000 Matching Gift Challenge, donate securely online at CityRescueMission.org/donate or send your gift to PO Box 965, New Castle, PA 16103-0965. All gifts must be postmarked by May 31 to be eligible for the Matching Gift Challenge.
“Thank you for giving now to the $65,000 Matching Gift Challenge. The Mission relies solely on the generosity of donors to minister to those in need in our community. With your help, all individuals and families seeking assistance will be able to receive the help they need,” Green said.
For more information about the City Rescue Mission or the Matching Gift Challenge call (724) 652-4321 or visit CityRescueMission.org.
