The Chrysalis Stage will present the original holiday musical “America’s Got Christmas!” at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Corinthian Banquet Hall and Event Center, 47 Vine Ave. in downtown Sharon.
Featuring student performers from Mercer and Lawrence counties as well as eastern Ohio, “America’s Got Christmas!” was written by Chris Clavelli, artistic director of The Chrysalis State and a New Castle native. Clavelli, who is also directing the performances, has directed at The Actors’ Studio in New York City.
“Everyone is hungry for music and theater to return,” Clavelli said. “Our students in this production are delightful to work with and are incredibly talented. Everyone, at any age, will rejoice in the Christmas magic our students are preparing.”
Robert Russo, Chrysalis’ co-founder and executive director, said, “In addition to the classes and rehearsals, our community has rallied behind The Chrysalis Stage, and has been very supportive of the work we are doing. Theater and music are for everyone, and especially at this time of year, when we are all mindful of counting our blessings.”
The show is suitable for all ages and runs about an hour with no intermission. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door.
Founded in 2017 by Russo and Joseph Scarvell, the non-profit Chrysalis Stage provides a “think tank” for area students interested in learning by having a deeper, comprehensive approach to the performing arts. Classes are taught by area university professors as well as faculty from Juilliard, Pace University, The Actors’ Studio and Cap 21.
