City native writes children's book

New Castle native Ingrid Ullrich has published a children’s book, “Little Johnny,” which is dedicated to her nephews.
The book tells the story of Johnny, who loves to dance, jump, shout, and play, especially with his superhero toys until his Mommy shares the news of a baby brother who’s on the way. With his father’s reassurance, Little Johnny realizes he can be his own superhero to protect the new addition to the family.
A dancer, singer, actress, and author of two previous books, Ullrich has worked for production companies and performed in award-winning shows all over the world. Along with thousands of artists in the entertainment industry, her career was abruptly halted due to COVID-19.
Prior to the pandemic, Ullrich was working as a dancer for Cirque de Soleil, performing in “Cirque de Paris” and “The Illusionists.” In addition, she has written and produced her own shows, which have been headlined on cruises, theaters, and casinos.
Her latest book is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/Little-Johnny-Ingrid-Ullrich/dp/0578525577.
