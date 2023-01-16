A movie filmed in the city with New Castle actors is now available to stream.
“Crossing Paths” follows four troubled inner-city people — including those with PTSD, drug addiction, a single mother with a problem child and a drug dealer who has to choose between good and evil — and is now available on Amazon Prime Video and Cubestream for viewing.
The movie will be available for purchase on Amazon and Walmart.com as both a DVD and blu-ray on Jan. 17.
The movie, from city actor Jim Kuhn’s Smokey Bear Productions, was filmed last spring and summer in New Castle, Pyamatuning Reservoir and in Erie. Kuhn is a producer, director and actor in the film, which also featur￼es other New Castle actors in the cast.
Kuhn said a sequel, “Crossing Paths 2: No Way Out,” is currently in pre-production with filming beginning in May 2023.
