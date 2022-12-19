A handful of city actors are back on screen for an upcoming indie film being shot in Youngstown.
Actors Floyd Jackson, KC Kuhn and Jim Kuhn will all have roles in “Standing in Youngstown,” a boxing film which is currently filming. Director Joseph Vaglica’s film hopes to wrap filming in 2023.
Floyd Jackson said he filmed this week in a speaking role of a gangster for about four hours, while KC Kuhn was a bar patron. Jim Kuhn is set to have a role as Dale, as well.
Director Joseph Vaglica is set to star in the movie with actress Natalie Kander. Jackson said boxers Ray Mancini and Kelly Pavlic are set to be featured as well.
