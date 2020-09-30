Three events at the Keys to the Kingdom/Gardner Chapel at 2809 Forest Ave. from Thursday through Saturday.
The Ollis Family will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. An offering will be taken.
On Friday and Saturday, two sessions of a women’s conference with Laura Ollis will take place. The Friday session is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and the Saturday session is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Coffee and donauts are at 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be after. Cost is $15 for both sessions.
For reservations, contact Wilma Robinson at (724) 971-7550 or Carolyn White at (724) 971-4206.
