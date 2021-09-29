At least four local churches have scheduled pet blessings for this weekend.
Holy Spirit Parish will have its observance at 10 a.m. Saturday outside of St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave. All pets should be on leashes or in carriers. Pet owners should follow public health directives.
Also at 10 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St., will hold its pet blessing in its parking lot. Pastor Erin Betz-Shank will officiate.
Two more blessing events are scheduled for Sunday.
At 1 p.m., the Rev. David Snyder of St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Avenue, will bless pets in the parking lot of the church. All animals should be appropriately caged or leashed.
Finally, at 2 p.m. Sunday, the Rev, Lorrie Ghering-Burick will have a pet blessing in the parking lot behind First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.. Dogs should be on leashes, and cats in carriers. However, if more convenient, pet owners may instead bring a photo of their pet, or an item belonging to the pet such as a collar or pet bed.
Pet blessings are generally held in conjunction with the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, which is Oct. 4. St. Francis is regarded in the Catholic church and some Protestant denominations as the patron saint of animals.
World Animal Day, an international observance to promote the rights and welfare of animals, also is celebrated annually on Oct. 4.
