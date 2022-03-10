The Bible Way Church of God in Christ will host a Hispanic Worship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The church is located at 125 N. Crawford Ave.
The service will be coordinated by Maria Delgado, the Governor’s Latino Commissioner Lawrence County.
“The Latino population in Lawrence County continues to increase and there are no Spanish-speaking services in our community,” Delgado said, “and appreciates (Bible Way) Pastor John E. Young III for recognizing the need for spiritual services for this population.”
Delgado asks everyone attending to wear festive colors to recognize and appreciate the assets of this culture. Interpreters will be available for English-speaking guests.
The speaker will be Rev. Nahum Martinez, pastor of Hispanic Christian Community Church, Comunidad Cristiana Hispania, in Beaver Falls.
The service also will include expressions from Chaplain Anna Acosta, Free Methodist Church.
This service is open to the public and all are welcome.
