Eastbrook United Methodist Church will hold a service to rededicate the recently restored World War II memorial for Hickory and Washington townships.
The service will take place at 5 p.m. May 22 at the church, 2412 Eastbrook Road, and a picnic will follow at 6 p.m.
The church is collecting information on the veterans listed on the memorial and is looking for input from citizens for the task. Anyone with information on the military veterans is asked to contact Bill McKee at (724) 730-8871 or Cheryl McKee at (724) 730-4900.
