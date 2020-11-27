A benefit steak dinner is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 4, at Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road.
The meal followed by the Christmas story.
Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for youth and free for those 3 and under. Proceeds benefit the Franklin Graham U.S. Relief Fund.
For reservations, call (724) 652-0215. Masks and social distancing are required.
