First United Brethren Church will have a series of Lenten lunches, beginning Feb. 22.
The luncheons will take place at noon each Wednesday during Lent, through April 5. They are open to all ages of the community. Each person is asked to bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided.
Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal.
The church is located at 1900 Eastbrook Road. For more information, call (724) 654-9653.
