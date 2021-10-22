The Bible Way Church of God In Christ will host a Hispanic Service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The service is part of an observance of Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate the growing number of Latino families in Lawrence County,
“The Latino population in Lawrence County increased by 78 percent and continues to grow,” said Maria Delgado, Governor’s Latino Commissioner for Lawrence County and the service coordinator. “We are asking everyone attending to be in their festive colors to recognize and appreciate the assets of this culture.”
The speaker for the service is Chaplain Ana Acosta, Free Methodist Church, New Castle. There also will be expressions from the Rev. Nahum Martinez, pastor, Hispanic Christian Community Church, Comunidad Cristiana Hispana, Beaver Falls.
This service is open to the public. The church is located at 125 N. Crawford Ave.
