The Chick-Fil-A food truck will be at Center Presbyterian Church from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 28.
Menu selections will include a regular or spicy Chick-Fil-A sandwich, each $5, or an eight-count nuggets serving, also $5.
Other selections will be chips, $2; sweet tea, $2; lemonade, $3; and cookies or brownies, $2.
Proceeds will benefit the church’s Lois Morris Missions.
The church is located at 1143 Center Church Road.
