Youth Appreciation Day at Bible Way Church of God in Christ will honor Stephanie Gibson at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Gibson is a deaconness, Sunday school teacher and youth coordinator. She also is a guidance counselor at New Castle High School.
The Bible Way Youth Department will officiate the service. Dr. Jacqueline Respress, former principal in the New Castle Area School District, will be the guest speaker.
The community is invited to attend this special service.
The church is located at 125 N. Crawford Ave.
