The New Bedford Presbyterian Church is presenting Breakfast in Bethlehem from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at the church located at 151 Woodland Drive in Pulaski, the corner of Woodland Drive and Marr Road in Pulaski.
Everyone is invited to attend and there is no cost.
Breakfast in Bethlehem is a fun morning starting with breakfast in the fellowship hall, a visit to the village of Bethlehem, live animals for petting, a Christmas movie, two craft rooms, face painting, a puppet show and more.
While the morning is planned with children in mind we extend the invitation to all who would like to share this Christmas experience.
In the village one can visit the stable, the synagogue school, the basket shop, the pottery shop, the net mending shop, Mary’s kitchen, where the children help make home made sweet rolls, the carpentry shop, a food tasting booth to taste food eaten in Christ’s time, the village well and a hide and fur shop.
For more information, call (724) 964-8055.
