Castlewood Alliance Church is planning a trip to the Holy Land next year, and is inviting the public to come along.
An informational meeting will take place at 11:45 a.m. Sunday (following the 10:30 a.m. worship service) at the church, 660 Harmony Baptist Road.
The trip is scheduled for March 7-17, 2021. Anyone with questions may call the church office at (724) 758-6750.
