First United Brethren Church will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the church, 1900 Eastbrook Road.
Household items and knickknacks will be among the many items for sale.
A bake sale also will be featured, and lunch will be available.
Those who attend will be required to wear facial masks.
