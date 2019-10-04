The Tom Walker Family will present a concert of gospel music at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the Church of Genesis, 303 N. Cedar St..
This New Castle-based family group loves and sings the rich southern gospel style, although they have never had any connection to the South, where this music originated.
Tom, the father and group manager, began singing southern gospel music at age 17 with the Colporteurs Quartet for nearly 12 years. He then formed a duet with his wife, Linda, later joined by their three children, Michelle Huff, Melinda Krotky and Tom Walker.
Although they have never felt the calling to enter a full-time gospel music ministry, for more than 20 years, they have performed in churches, theaters, at fairs and parks, as well as hosted various indoor and outdoor multi-group events. For more than five years, they have hosted The Sounds of Southern Gospel on WSIR 680 AM radio every Sunday morning.
The Tom Walker Family has shared the stage with some of the best-known southern gospel artists including: The Down East Boys, The Hemphills, Mark Bishop, The Cathedrals, The Lumber River Quartet, The Soul’d Out Quartet and many others. It is their prayer and deepest desire that Jesus Christ will touch people in life changing ways through their music ministry.
The public is invited to this worship event. There is no charge for admission.
