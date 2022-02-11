First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road, will host Lenten lunches beginning March 2 and continuing every Wednesday during Lent. The last lunch will be April 12.
Open to all ages, the event takes place at noon.
Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided.
Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal.
For more information, call (724) 654-9653.
