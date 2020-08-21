FUNDRAISERS
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7, Grace United Methodist Ministry, 910 Croton Ave. Vendors interested in setting up for the sale are to call (724) 654-9951.
EVENTS
TRIP TO ISRAEL: Castlewood Alliance Church is taking a trip to Israel in March 2021. Anyone interested in being a part of it can attend a planning meeting immediately following the 10 a.m. Aug. 30 service. The service and meeting will take place outside, weather permitting, so bring a lawn chair. For more information, call (724) 758-6750.
GATHERINGS
OUTDOOR CHURCH SERVICE: Concert by Justified, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Harmony Baptist Church, 4103 Ellwood Road. Freewill offering to be take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.