•LENTEN FISH DINNERS: Fridays during Lent, pre-order and pick-up only, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, 1 Lucymont Drive, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch) and 4 to 6 p.m. (dinner) at St. James, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski. To order, call (724) 652-5538 (St. Vincent de Paul) or (724) 654-7076 (St. James) between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Fish sandwich and fries lunch $8, fish dinner (or shrimp at St. Vincent de Paul), $10. Quarts of pasta e fagioli ($6) and haluski ($8) also available.
•EASTER BREAD SALES: 1 to 6 p.m. March 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, McGurk Hall, St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave. $10 per loaf, limit five loaves per customer. No pre-orders. Proceeds benefit Holy Spirit Parish social and outreach ministries, youth ministry, faith formation and Holy Spirit Academy.
•BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m. March 17, New Covenant Evangelical Church social hall, 1911 Harlansburg Road. To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org and click on the Schedule Now button, choose Donor Login (previous donor) or New Donor (haven’t donated through Vitalant before) and search with group code G0010238 or call (412) 209-7000.
•SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, March 19 and 20, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, vegetable beef and stuffed pepper. To leave an order, call the church office at (724) 654-2322 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday. Walk-ins also are welcome. Social distancing will be observed, and masks must be worn when picking up the soup.
•CAVATELLI DINNER: Pick-up 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 21 in parking lot behind Holy Spirit Parish Center at St. Mary Church, 117 N. Beaver St. Available by pre-order only. Call (724) 654-7076 between 3 and 6 p.m. March 18 to order. $10 for cavatelli, two meatballs, salad, bread and butter, slice of cake. Quarts of sauce and wedding soup also available for $8. Proceeds benefit Holy Spirit Academy.
•EASTER EGG HUNT: 2 p.m. March 27, Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church, 610 Line Ave., Ellwood City. Kids of all ages welcome. RSVP by calling (724) 758-3458.
•FREE EASTER DINNER: 1 to 4 p.m. April 4, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Open to all. Pickup and delivery options are available. For more information, contact Laurie Miller at (724) 657-4328.
•RESURRECTION CELEBRATION: Celebrating “Rising Out of the Darkness of COVID-19,” 7 to 8:30. p.m. April 9, former Epworth United Methodist Church, 805 E. Washington St. Message by the Rev. Randy Crum, music by 3-Sixteen performance by T.H.E. Drama Team. A free-will offering will be taken to defray event expenses, and CDC requirements regarding masks and social distancing will be observed. (724) 730-1234.
