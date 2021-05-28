•USED BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3-4, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Book donations welcome. Call the church office at (724) 658-9051 or Jean and David Reynolds at (724) 656-1245 to make arrangements to drop books off.
•FLEA MARKET AND TAKEOUT ITALIAN DINNER: June 12, St. Christopher Church, 229 N. Franklin St., Prospect. (724) 794-2880. Flea market hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The takeout meal is available from 3 to 6 p.m. and includes pasta, meatballs, bread, wedding soup, salad and dessert. Cost is $12 for adults; $5 for children ages 6 to 12; and free for children 5 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.