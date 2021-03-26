•LENTEN FISH DINNERS: Fridays during Lent, pre-order and pick-up only, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, 1 Lucymont Drive, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch) and 4 to 6 p.m. (dinner) at St. James, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski. To order, call (724) 652-5538 (St. Vincent de Paul) or (724) 654-7076 (St. James) between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Fish sandwich and fries lunch, $8; fish dinner (or shrimp at St. Vincent de Paul), $10. Quarts of pasta e fagioli ($6) and haluski ($8) also available.
•CLOTHING GIVEAWAY: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 26 and 27, Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1166 Church Alley. Clean, gently used clothes of all sizes will be available for free. (724) 924-9519.
•EASTER EGG HUNT: 2 p.m. March 27, Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church, 610 Line Ave., Ellwood City. Kids of all ages welcome. RSVP by calling (724) 758-3458.
•MAUDY THURSDAY COMMUNION SERVICE: 7 p.m. April 1, Center Presbyterian Church, Route 388/Center Church Road. Easter sunrise service at 8 a.m. April 4. Dr. Randy Stringer will bring the 11 a.m. message on Easter. All services are open to the public.
•”JOURNEY TO THE CROSS”: 5 to 9 p.m. April 1 and 2, Victory Christian Center, 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington. A meditative and prayerful walk-through of 13 scenes or stations depicting events leading up to the crucifixion. It includes live Biblical actors, contemplative music and candlelight. Admission is free.
•EASTER EGG HUNT: 2:30 to 4 p.m. April 3, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Free, masks required.
•FREE EASTER DINNER: 1 to 4 p.m. April 4, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Open to all. Pickup and delivery options are available. For more information, contact Laurie Miller at (724) 657-4328.
•RESURRECTION CELEBRATION: Celebrating “Rising Out of the Darkness of COVID-19,” 7 to 8:30. p.m. April 9, former Epworth United Methodist Church, 805 E. Washington St. Message by the Rev. Randy Crum, music by 3-Sixteen performance by T.H.E. Drama Team. A free-will offering will be taken to defray event expenses, and CDC requirements regarding masks and social distancing will be observed. (724) 730-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.