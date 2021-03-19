•LENTEN FISH DINNERS: Fridays during Lent, pre-order and pick-up only, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, 1 Lucymont Drive, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch) and 4 to 6 p.m. (dinner) at St. James, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski. To order, call (724) 652-5538 (St. Vincent de Paul) or (724) 654-7076 (St. James) between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Fish sandwich and fries lunch $8, fish dinner (or shrimp at St. Vincent de Paul), $10. Quarts of pasta e fagioli ($6) and haluski ($8) also available.
•SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, March 19 and 20, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, vegetable beef and stuffed pepper. The deadline to pre-order has passed, but walk-ins are welcome. Social distancing will be observed, and masks must be worn when picking up the soup.
•EASTER BREAD SALES: 1 to 6 p.m. March 22, 23, 24, McGurk Hall, St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave. $10 per loaf, limit five loaves per customer. No pre-orders. Proceeds benefit Holy Spirit Parish social and outreach ministries, youth ministry, faith formation and Holy Spirit Academy.
•EASTERFEST: The annual Holy Spirit Parish celebration is take-out only this year, and all items must be pre-ordered by calling (724) 654-7076 between 3 and 6 p.m. March 24. Available made-with-palm items are bleeding hearts on ribbon ($6), cemetery picks ($10) and 30-inch cemetery crosses ($25). Available food items are pierogi ($8 a dozen, potato, sauerkraut or jalapeño), stuffed cabbage ($15 for six), ravioli ($8 a dozen), Italian chicken soup ($7 a quart) and rice pie ($3 a square).
•CLOTHING GIVEAWAY: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 26 and 27, Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1166 Church Alley. Clean, gently used clothes of all sizes will be available for free. (724) 924-9519.
•EASTER EGG HUNT: 2 p.m. March 27, Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church, 610 Line Ave., Ellwood City. Kids of all ages welcome. RSVP by calling (724) 758-3458.
•JOURNEY TO THE CROSS: 5 to 9 p.m. April 1 and 2, Victory Christian Center, 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington. A meditative and prayerful walk-through of 13 scenes or stations depicting events leading up to the crucifixion. It includes live Biblical actors, contemplative music and candlelight. Admission is free.
•FREE EASTER DINNER: 1 to 4 p.m. April 4, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Open to all. Pickup and delivery options are available. For more information, contact Laurie Miller at (724) 657-4328.
•RESURRECTION CELEBRATION: Celebrating “Rising Out of the Darkness of COVID-19,” 7 to 8:30. p.m. April 9, former Epworth United Methodist Church, 805 E. Washington St. Message by the Rev. Randy Crum, music by 3-Sixteen performance by T.H.E. Drama Team. A free-will offering will be taken to defray event expenses, and CDC requirements regarding masks and social distancing will be observed. (724) 730-1234.
