FUNDRAISERS
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7, Grace United Methodist Ministry, 910 Croton Ave. Vendors interested in setting up for the sale are to call (724) 654-9951.
YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Household items and knickknacks will be among the many items for sale. A bake sale also will be featured, and lunch will be available. Those who attend will be required to wear facial masks.
GATHERINGS
OUTDOOR CHURCH SERVICE: Concert by This Hope, 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Harmony Baptist Church, 4103 Ellwood Road. Freewill offering to be take.
COMMUNITY WORSHIP SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 16, Neshannock High School football stadium, hosted by First Baptist Church. Social-distanced seating. Masks must be worn while moving through the venue, but may be taken off during the service. Golf carts will be provided for those who need assistance getting from the parking lot into the stadium.
OUTDOOR CHURCH SERVICE: Concert by Justified, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Harmony Baptist Church, 4103 Ellwood Road. Freewill offering to be take.
VBS
GROW IN FAITH: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Harmony Baptist Church, 4103 Ellwood Road. Preschool through fourth grade. Walk through various stations to learn how to grow your faith. Free treat from Nina’s Italian Ice at the end of the walk.
SUPPORT
FOOD DISTRIBUTION: USDA & Marburger Dairy Box Give-A-Way, 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Aug. 15, Harmony Baptist Church, 4103 Ellwood Road.
