•CONCERT: by the Whisnants from Morganton, North Carolina, 7 p.m. April 16, at Gardner Chapel/Keys to the Kingdom, 2809 Forest Ave. A freewill offering will be taken.
•AUTISM PROGRAM: “Making Connections with God’s Most Special Children: Encouraging Thoughts for Families Raising Children with Autism” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 16 at Third Independent Presbyterian Church, 1315 E. Washington St. Sponsored by Sense of Connection, a nonprofit organization that provides resources to families and individuals with autism in Lawrence County and surrounding communities. The event will be led by Dr. Jessica Patton, the organization’s president and founder. More information is available at senseofconnection.net. Sense of Connection can be contacted at jpatton@senseofconnection.net.
•SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, April 16-17, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart. Social distancing and masks required at pick-up. Walk-ins are welcome.
•HANDBELLS CONCERT: 3 p.m. April 18, Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. This joint concert will be by The Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College student ensemble), The Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church, and The Celebration Community Ringers. Admission is free. A freewill offering will be collected to help in the cost of bell music and necessary bell repair. Attendees will be expected to maintain social distancing and wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times.
•FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. All proceeds go toward mission projects. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
