•RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road, New Castle. Proceeds benefit the Franklin Graham Relief Fund. All state guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed.
•SHOE DRIVE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24 and May 2, Highland Presbyterian Church, corner of Park and Highland avenues. has scheduled two more drive-through shoe collections. Volunteers will be on hand to accept the shoes without donors having to leave their vehicles. New and gently worn sneakers, high heels, boots and other such footwear — no slippers — are being accepted.
•FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class.
All proceeds go toward mission projects. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
