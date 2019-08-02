EVENTS
FAMILY FUN FITNESS NIGHT: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive. All ages and skill levels welcome. Use back door entrance.
HEALING LITURGY: 1 p.m. Sunday, William and Roger DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Ave. The Western Orthodox Mission of the Holy Trinity will be celebrating the Healing Liturgy of San Rocco. There will be a Mass in Latin, the Divine Liturgy of St. Gregory the Great, Pontiff of the West. Metropolitan Vittorio will bless those who are suffering from illness of body and soul with consecrated holy oil. He will also be available after the liturgy for questions. All are welcome.
OUTDOOR CONCERT: 7 p.m. Sunday, Harmony Baptist Church, 4103 Ellwood Road. Todd Wentworth will be the guest. Sit in your car or on lawn chairs and blankets. A love offering will be taken.
COMMUNITY COOKOUT PICNIC: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday St. John Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave. Free. All are welcome.
WEEKEND REVIVAL: “Refresh. Revive. Renew,” with healing prayer and ministry at every service, 7 p.m. Aug. 16-18 and 10 a.m. Aug. 18, Shepherd’s Lighthouse 416 Lyndal St. (724) 771-0822
COMMUNITY PICNIC: 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 7, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. All food will be provided. Kids activities, rock painting, inflatable water slide. For neighbors and friends of First United Brethren Church. Please call (724) 946-2988 or (724) 654-9653 if you plan to attend.
FUNDRAISERS
INDOOR YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Household items, knick-knacks and more. Bake sale, and lunch will be available. Proceeds benefit missions.
HOLY REDEEMER SUMMER FOOD FESTA: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the parish’s Catholic Center. The Food Festa is a celebration of Holy Redeemer’s favorite foods. The menu includes red or white pizza, shells and meatballs, pizza greens, a complete lamb dinner along with a variety of sandwiches such as eggplant, hot or sweet sausage and meatball sandwiches. Also featured will be is a bake sale, music and a 50/50 raffle.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FESTIVAL: 6 p.m. Aug. 7-10, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Homemade Italian food menu includes nightly Italian dinner specials, cavatelli, pasta fagiola, Italian sausage, meatball, eggplant, kielbasa and steak sandwiches. Also chicken or lamb on the rod plus pizza, pizza greens, fried dough, pepperoni puffs and Casa de Dolce (House of Italian Treats). Nightly entertainment, Kiddieland rides, games, Morra tournaments; fireworks Aug. 10.
MIDDLE EASTERN FOOD FESTIVAL: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1, St. Elias Orthodox Church. Featuring Middle Eastern foods and desserts. Eat in or take out.
BACK TO CHURCH SUNDAY AND AUTUMN ADVENTURES: 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Food, fun, games and prizes for all ages. Free.
GATHERINGS
MEDITATION: 7 p.m. Mondays, Spiritual Path Church, 2041 Moravia St. Learn how to lower stress, gain mental clarity and improve your life. Call (724) 698-7564 or visit www.spiritualpathspiritualistchurch.org.
WOMEN OF FAITH INTERNATIONAL: 6 p.m. first Thursday of each month, Christian Assembly Church, 315 Eighth St., Ellwood City. Singing, prayer and an inspirational Bible-based message followed by refreshments and fellowship. (724) 321-1226.
PRAYER AND WORSHIP SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays sponsored by Castle House of Prayer. Contact Feed My Sheep Ministries, 540 E. Long Ave. (724) 856-3653 or info@fmsomi.org.
SPECIAL LADIES MINISTER SERVICE: 6 p.m. second Saturday of each month, Shepherd’s Lighthouse Church, 416 Lyndal St. For both men and women. All worship, preaching and ministering done by the ladies.
FUSION: community youth group for those in grades 6 to 12, meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the first and third Sundays of each month during the school year at the Sankey Center, 125 W. Grant St. Games, snacks and a Gospel-center message. (724) 307-5296 or bretthouseholder@gmail.com.
DISCIPLESHIP BIBLE STUDY: For those interested in becoming disciples of Jesus Christ. (724) 656-0579.
UNITY PRINCIPLES DISCUSSION: Anyone interested in meeting with others to discuss the five unity principles may call Alison McNeal at (724) 658-6143.
RITE OF CHRISTIAN INITIATION FOR ADULTS: sponsored by local Catholic parishes for those who are not baptized; baptized Catholics who were never confirmed or received Holy Eucharist; who were baptized and received Holy Eucharist in the Catholic church but had no formal instruction since receiving those sacraments; or members of another Christian faith interested in learning about the Catholicism. (724) 652-3422.
SUPPORT
ADULT BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT PROGRAM: For people of all faiths, 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, St. Camillus Education Center, 314 W. Englewood Ave. To register, call Sister Barbara Ann Johnston at (724) 652-9471, ext. 12.
CROSSING BRIDGES: A free grief support group for children ages 5 to 12, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the education center of St. Camillus Parish. In addition, Dr. Amy Mamaril will speak to parents, caregivers and other interested adults about how children and teens grieve differently and at various stages of their lives. More information and registration are available by calling Sister Barbara Ann Johnston at (724) 652-9471, ext. 12.
FEED MY SHEEP OUTREACH MINISTRIES: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at 540 E. Long Ave. Free clothing and small household items are available. More information is available by calling (724) 856-3653.
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon, second Thursday of each month, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave. The group is for those living with Parkinson’s, family members and caregivers. For more information call Janet at (724) 658-8377 or Debbie at (724) 654-9185.
THE GREAT AWAKENING: Holy Ghost-Fire Filling Station, 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Lighthouse, 622 E. Reynolds St. More information is available by calling (724) 654-3440.
JOURNEY TO FREEDOM: A Christ-centered recovery program based on the word of God designed to help those struggling with addiction of any kind, 6:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at Prevailing Word World Outreach Center, 114 Oakland Ave., on the lower level. Coordinators are Orlando Buchanan, Dameron Buchanan and Kia Waller. Host pastors are David and Diane Young.
GLORY GRILLE: Offers a free lunch to anyone who wants one on the first and third Saturdays each month. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church social hall, 125 N. Jefferson St.
THE UNDERGROUND REFUGE: For young people, located in the Christian Recreation Center at the First Church of God, 12 W. Euclid Ave. More information is available by calling (724) 658-3951 or visiting www.undergroundrefuge.org.
(Deadline for all church items is noon Wednesdays. Items must be mailed, faxed, emailed or brought to The News office at 27 N. Mercer St., New Castle, Pa. 16103. No information will be taken over the phone.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.