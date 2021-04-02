•”JOURNEY TO THE CROSS”: 5 to 9 p.m. April 2, Victory Christian Center, 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington. A meditative and prayerful walk-through of 13 stations depicting events leading up to the crucifixion. It includes live Biblical actors, music and candlelight. Admission is free.
•EASTER EGG HUNT: 2:30 to 4 p.m. April 3, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Free, masks required.
*EASTER BASKET GIVE-AWAY: 1 to 2 p.m. April 3, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
•EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE: 8 a.m. April 4, Center Presbyterian Church, Route 388/Center Church Road. Dr. Randy Stringer will bring the 11 a.m. message on Easter. All services open to the public.
•FREE EASTER DINNER: 1 to 4 p.m. April 4, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Open to all. Pickup and delivery available. For more information, contact Laurie Miller at (724) 657-4328.
•RESURRECTION CELEBRATION: Celebrating “Rising Out of the Darkness of COVID-19,” 7 to 8:30. p.m. April 9, former Epworth United Methodist Church, 805 E. Washington St. Message by the Rev. Randy Crum, music by 3-Sixteen performance by T.H.E. Drama Team. A free-will offering will be taken, and CDC requirements for masks and social distancing will be observed. (724) 730-1234.
•FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10 at Grace United Methodist, 910 Croton Ave. Masks are mandatory. Lunch available.
•CONCERT: by the Whisnants from Morganton, North Carolina, 7 p.m. April 16, at Gardner Chapel/Keys to the Kingdom, 2809 Forest Ave. A freewill offering will be taken.
