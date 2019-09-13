EVENTS
FAMILY FUN FITNESS NIGHT: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive. All ages and skill levels welcome. Use back door entrance.
SAUSAGE AND PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7 to 10 a.m., Sept. 14, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road, New Castle. Tickets donations are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12-and-under. Take-outs will be available and walk-ins are welcome.
BACK TO CHURCH SUNDAY: 10:45 a.m. Sept. 15, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Police and firefighters will be honored for their service during the service, which is open to the public. There will also be a family fun fair at 1 p.m., which includes food, games, bouncies, prizes, train rides and more. For more information, visit evangelcommuntiychurch.org or Facebook or call (724) 652-4616.
FUND RAISERS
CRAFT AND FOOD FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14, Holy Spirit Parish, St. Camillus worship site. Vendors needed. Those interested should contact Amy E. Lamb at (724) 654-0681.
BACK TO CHURCH SUNDAY AND AUTUMN ADVENTURES: 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Food, games and prizes for all ages. Free.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Sept. 27-28, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, vegetable beef, stuffed pepper. $6 quart. Call church office to leave an order by Sept. 25. (724) 654-2322 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Walk-ins welcome.
FALL BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28. Center Presbyterian Church, Route 388 and Center Church Road, Shenango Township. Apple butter, hard tack candy, baked goods, produce, books, puzzles and more. Kitchen open for lunch. (724) 924-2121
BASKET AUCTION: 3 p.m. Oct. 13, Shenango Township Firehall, sponsored by St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets $5. Also special raffles, a 50/50 cash drawing, food and fellowship. For more information, call (724) 652-7602
GATHERINGS
95TH ANNIVERSARY SUNDAY: Sept. 15, Ebenezer Church of God in Christ, 1119 S. Jefferson St. Evangelist Crystal Baldwin will speak at 10 a.m. Apostle Christopher Bell and the congregation of Living Way Christian Fellowship Church from Pittsburgh will lead the 4 p.m. service. Refreshments will follow the afternoon service.
MEDITATION: 7 p.m. Mondays, Spiritual Path Church, 2041 Moravia St. Learn how to lower stress, gain mental clarity and improve your life. Call (724) 698-7564 or visit www.spiritualpathspiritualistchurch.org.
WOMEN OF FAITH INTERNATIONAL: 6 p.m. first Thursday of each month, Christian Assembly Church, 315 Eighth St., Ellwood City. Singing, prayer and an inspirational Bible-based message followed by refreshments and fellowship. (724) 321-1226.
PRAYER AND WORSHIP SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays sponsored by Castle House of Prayer. Contact Feed My Sheep Ministries, 540 E. Long Ave. (724) 856-3653 or info@fmsomi.org.
SPECIAL LADIES MINISTER SERVICE: 6 p.m. second Saturday of each month, Shepherd’s Lighthouse Church, 416 Lyndal St. For both men and women. All worship, preaching and ministering done by the ladies.
FUSION: community youth group for those in grades 6 to 12, meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the first and third Sundays of each month during the school year at the Sankey Center, 125 W. Grant St. Games, snacks and a Gospel-center message. (724) 307-5296 or bretthouseholder@gmail.com.
UNITY PRINCIPLES DISCUSSION: Anyone interested in meeting with others to discuss the five unity principles may call Alison McNeal at (724) 658-6143.
RITE OF CHRISTIAN INITIATION FOR ADULTS: sponsored by local Catholic parishes for those who are not baptized; baptized Catholics who were never confirmed or received Holy Eucharist; who were baptized and received Holy Eucharist in the Catholic church but had no formal instruction since receiving those sacraments; or members of another Christian faith interested in learning about the Catholicism. (724) 652-3422.
SUPPORT
ADULT BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT PROGRAM: For people of all faiths, 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, St. Camillus Education Center, 314 W. Englewood Ave. To register, call Sister Barbara Ann Johnston at (724) 652-9471, ext. 12.
GLORY GRILLE: Offers a free lunch to anyone who wants one on the first and third Saturdays each month. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church social hall, 125 N. Jefferson St.
THE UNDERGROUND REFUGE: For young people, located in the Christian Recreation Center at the First Church of God, 12 W. Euclid Ave. More information is available by calling (724) 658-3951 or visiting www.undergroundrefuge.org.
