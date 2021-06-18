•OUTDOOR FAMILY MOVIE: Dusk, June 18, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. The feature is “Inside Out.” Admission is free, and the event is open to all.
Visitors with children are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the playground.
•OUTDOOR SERVICE: 7 p.m. June 20, Harmony Baptist Church, 4103 Ellwood Road. Featuring the Tom Walker Family in concert. (724) 924-9300.
(0) comments
