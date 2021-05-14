•TRAIL RIDE/COWBOY CHURCH: 2 p.m. May 16, Porter’s Cove, Moraine State Park, sponsored by the West Keystone Cowboys for Christ. Ride followed by cowboy church and potluck supper. Other rides include: June 27, ride and cowboy church, Swamp Run; July 25, ride and cowboy church, Porter’s Cove; Aug. 8, ride and cowboy church, Swamp Run; Sept. 24-26, weekend ride, Flying W Ranch; and Sept. 29- Oct. 3, Northeast Regional Gathering, Elkin’s Creek, Pedro, Ohio.
•MEETING: Portersville Bible Church Cemetery Association annual meeting, 7 p.m. May 17 at the church. All lot owners are encouraged to attend.
•“LAST CHANCE FOR SOUP SALE”: 10 a.m. to noon May 22, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Drive-through sale. No pre-orders. Chicken noodle, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef and chili.
•OUTDOOR MOVIE: “Happy Feet 2,” dusk, May 21, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. No admission charge, open to everyone. Come early to enjoy the playground.
•USED BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3-4, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Book donations welcome. Call the church office at (724) 658-9051 or Jean and David Reynolds at (724) 656-1245 to make arrangements to drop books off.
