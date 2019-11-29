EVENTS
FAMILY FUN FITNESS NIGHT: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive. All ages and skill levels welcome. Use back door entrance.
STEAK DINNER/CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS CANTATA: 5 p.m. Dec. 13, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Adults, $12; students, $5; 3 and under, free. The children’s cantata, “The Birth of Jesus,” follows. Proceeds go to the Franklin Graham Relief Fund. For reservations, call (724) 652-0215.
DINNER AND MUSICAL: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Dinner following consisting of glazed ham balls, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, dessert, rolls, and beverage will be served. Advance dinner tickets only are $7 adults and $5 kids 4 to 12, 3 and under free. (Kids meal is chicken tenders, mac & cheese, dessert). Tickets can be purchased by calling 724-654-9653, 724-674-6062 or 724-910-0385 (may leave message).
FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25, First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City. Hosted by local churches and businesses. Open to all. (724) 714-3308.
FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER: 2 p.m. Dec. 25, Spiritual Path Church, 2041 Moravia St. Ext. Everyone is welcome. (724) 698-7564.
FUNDRAISERS
HOLY TRINITY PIEROGI SALE: potato and kraut, fresh frozen. Pre-orders only. $10/dozen. To order, call (724) 654-4133, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Orders ready for pickup between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m Dec. 10 at the church, 1708 S. Jefferson St.
GATHERINGS
MEDITATION: 7 p.m. Mondays, Spiritual Path Church, 2041 Moravia St. Learn how to lower stress, gain mental clarity and improve your life. Call (724) 698-7564 or visit www.spiritualpathspiritualistchurch.org.
WOMEN OF FAITH INTERNATIONAL: 6 p.m. first Thursday of each month, Christian Assembly Church, 315 Eighth St., Ellwood City. Singing, prayer and an inspirational Bible-based message followed by refreshments and fellowship. (724) 321-1226.
PRAYER AND WORSHIP SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays sponsored by Castle House of Prayer. Contact Feed My Sheep Ministries, 540 E. Long Ave. (724) 856-3653 or info@fmsomi.org.
FUSION: community youth group for those in grades 6 to 12, meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the first and third Sundays of each month during the school year at the Sankey Center, 125 W. Grant St. Games, snacks and a Gospel-center message. (724) 307-5296 or bretthouseholder@gmail.com.
DISCIPLESHIP BIBLE STUDY: for those interested in becoming disciples of Jesus Christ. (724) 656-0579.
UNITY PRINCIPLES DISCUSSION: anyone interested in meeting with others to discuss the five unity principles may call Alison McNeal at (724) 658-6143.
RITE OF CHRISTIAN INITIATION FOR ADULTS: sponsored by local Catholic parishes for those who are not baptized; baptized Catholics who were never confirmed or received Holy Eucharist; who were baptized and received Holy Eucharist in the Catholic church but had no formal instruction since receiving those sacraments; or members of another Christian faith interested in learning about Catholicism. (724) 652-3422.
SUPPORT
ADULT BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT PROGRAM: for people of all faiths, 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, St. Camillus Education Center, 314 W. Englewood Ave. To register, call Sister Barbara Ann Johnston at (724) 652-9471, ext. 12.
CROSSING BRIDGES: a free grief support group for children ages 5 to 12, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the education center of St. Camillus Parish. In addition, Dr. Amy Mamaril will speak to parents, caregivers and other interested adults about how children and teens grieve differently and at various stages of their lives. More information and registration are available by calling Sister Barbara Ann Johnston at (724) 652-9471, ext. 12.
FEED MY SHEEP OUTREACH MINISTRIES: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at 540 E. Long Ave. Free clothing and small household items are available. More information is available by calling (724) 856-3653.
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon, second Thursday of each month, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave. The group is for those living with Parkinson’s, family members and caregivers. For more information call Janet at (724) 658-8377 or Debbie at (724) 654-9185.
THE GREAT AWAKENING: Holy Ghost-Fire Filling Station, 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Lighthouse, 622 E. Reynolds St. More information is available by calling (724) 654-3440.
JOURNEY TO FREEDOM: A Christ-centered recovery program based on the word of God designed to help those struggling with addiction of any kind, 6:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at Prevailing Word World Outreach Center, 114 Oakland Ave., on the lower level. Coordinators are Orlando Buchanan, Dameron Buchanan and Kia Waller. Host pastors are David and Diane Young.
GLORY GRILLE: Offers a free lunch to anyone who wants one on the first and third Saturdays each month. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church social hall, 125 N. Jefferson St.
THE UNDERGROUND REFUGE: For young people, located in the Christian Recreation Center at the First Church of God, 12 W. Euclid Ave. More information is available by calling (724) 658-3951 or visiting www.undergroundrefuge.org.
