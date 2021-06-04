•USED BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 4, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Book donations welcome. Call the church office at (724) 658-9051 or Jean and David Reynolds at (724) 656-1245 to make arrangements to drop books off.
•GLORY GRILLE LUNCH: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5, back parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. There will also be a free clothing giveaway.
•OUTDOOR SERVICE: 7 p.m. June 6, Harmony Baptist Church, 4103 Ellwood Road, featuring the Pine Ridge Boys in concert. (724) 924-9300 or www.myharmonybaptistchurch.org.
•COFFEE HOUSE CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 11, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., featuring Steve Vuich.
•FLEA MARKET AND TAKEOUT ITALIAN DINNER: June 12, St. Christopher Church, 229 N. Franklin St., Prospect. (724) 794-2880. Flea market hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The takeout meal is available from 3 to 6 p.m. and includes pasta, meatballs, bread, wedding soup, salad and dessert. Cost is $12 for adults; $5 for children ages 6 to 12; and free for children 5 and under.
•BLESSING OF THE BIKES: 11:30 a.m. June 13, Victory Christian Center, New Wilmington campus, 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington. The cafe opens at 9 a.m. for coffee and treats, and the Sunday Celebration Service begins at 10 a.m. The bike blessing will follow the conclusion of the service. All bikers are invited to attend.
