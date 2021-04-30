•FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. All proceeds go toward mission projects. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
•SHOE DRIVE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2, Highland Presbyterian Church, corner of Park and Highland avenues. Drive-through shoe collection. Volunteers will be on hand to accept the shoes without donors having to leave their vehicles. New and gently worn sneakers, high heels, boots and other such footwear — no slippers — are being accepted.
•USED BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3-4, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Book donations welcome. Call the church office at (724) 658-9051 or Jean and David Reynolds at (724) 656-1245 to make arrangements to drop books off.
