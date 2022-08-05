Arts & Education at the Hoyt’s annual Children’s Summer Arts Festival has been wowing area children with diverse arts experiences for more than four decades.
This year’s event will be held rain or shine across the Hoyt lawn from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12. Families can expect to see live performances by several new artists including Barrio Alegria, Sky Ariel Works, Repco Wildlife Adventures and Magic Man Industries.
Barrio Alegria is an arts-based community engagement group that transforms communities by transforming individuals. They dance, act, paint and play with residents, but, most importantly, share stories that help create safe spaces to connect and communicate. They will be re-telling classic fairytales through dance on the main stage at noon.
Sky Ariel Works is performance troupe based out of Sky Aerial Studios in Cleveland offering aerial acts of all sorts including silks, trapeze, hammock, rope, flying pole, lyra, net and more. The group will be performing from a freestanding rig on the main stage at 1 p.m.
Repco Wildlife Adventures is a program of The Prehistoric World Animal Park in Rochester, New York, focused on educating and inspiring a lifelong love of nature and science. Their menagerie of live reptiles will take to the stage at 2 p.m.
Magician Jamie Petrush has been mesmerizing audiences coast to coast for more than 12 years as the founder of Magic Man Industries, including hosting his own show in Las Vegas. He graduated from the Chavez Studio of Magic, which is known for training a number of world-famous magicians including David Copperfield. He will take the stage at 3 p.m.
There’s plenty to do off-stage, too, from a miniature golf course to interactive arts and crafts activities. Drawing instructor Richard DiGia will be offering free caricatures, and Dragonfly Balloons will twist up your choice of balloon animals. If you are going, bring a T-shirt from home for tie dye, or a little cash to purchase an event t-shirt for $5. You might also want to consider bringing a towel, as the Hoyt plans to set up a series of water sprinklers as a cooling station, too.
Hungry for more? Choose from a selection of concessions including walking tacos, hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy. You’ll find a fresh squeezed option from the youth participating in the Hoyt’s new teen entrepreneurial program, Lemonade Days. All concessions are 1 ticket (50 cents), which may be purchased at one of two ticket booths outdoors.
All children must be supervised by an adult. There is no admission fee thanks to the support of Helping Hands Pediatrics, Packer Thomas, Live Events, FNB Wealth Management, Medallion and Visit Lawrence County.
For more information, call (724) 652-2882 or visit www.hoytartcenter.org. Anyone interested in volunteering should reach out to Melissa Maiella at extension 117 or communications@hoytartcenter.org by today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.